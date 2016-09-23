Junior choir seeking new voices

The children’s choir at All Saints’ Church in Stamford is holding an open day for potential new young choristers today (Friday).

The choir, pictured, right, at last Sunday’s pet service, will also be singing on Battle of Britain Sunday this weekend at 11.15am at All Saints.

The children’s choir sings many genres of music, including traditional anthems, spirituals, gospel and sacred songs (Bach, Tchaikovsky, Parry and plainsong, for example) and even songs from the shows, if they can be repurposed for worship.

They sing from West Side Story at weddings, and from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

The children rehearse every Friday from 6pm to 7pm under the supervision of choir director Fergus Black.

There are two or three services or concerts a month and the choir is often asked to sing at weddings.

Unusually for a singing group, the choir is free to join and free to belong to.

The choristers also receive free tuition toward the national Voice for Life training scheme, which leads to the award of choir medals on different coloured ribbons to show their level of expertise.

The course helps young people develop their vocal skills, such as breathing and tone production, as well as reading music, and their knowledge of the choral repertoire.

It is like having free music lessons.

The course is run by one of the church’s adult choir members, Karen Baza.

The choir has recently lost two members, one to Peterborough Cathedral Choir and another to the Purcell School, a specialist music school.

Fergus Black said: “I am pleased for the children, and I know that they have got a lot out of their membership of our choir, but it does mean that we have to keep recruiting.”

Today’s open day for potential new members in Years 3 and 4 is from 5pm to 6pm.

Anyone who thinks their children or grandchildren would be interested in joining the choir ius asked to contact Fergus Black, Director of Music on 07843 058994.