Kathy and Sara mark 25 happy years with firm

Two team members at the Stamford office of Duncan and Toplis have recently celebrated their 25 year anniversaries with the firm.

Kathy Walker and Sara Dawson will both be awarded with silver lapel pins at the firm’s annual company-wide update in September in recognition of their long service.

In a joint statement, they commented on how they both enjoy working in Stamford with a varied and diverse client base.

They highlighted the importance of the strong and lasting relationships that they have built with clients and colleagues over the years, and also how they like the way that the firm gets involved with the community and supports local charities.

Director Tom Hindmarch said: “Congratulations to Kathy and Sara on their 25 years with Duncan and Toplis.

“They have brought commitment and enthusiasm to their roles and are both great people to have working for us.”

