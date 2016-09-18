Ketton Horticultural Society’s annual show is hailed as a success

Ketton Horticultural Society’s annual show on Sunday once again proved to be a great success, although some sections were down on numbers.

This was due mainly to the peculiar growing season. Other categories more than made up the numbers.

The general public who visited the show, were treated to some spectacular art and handicrafts, along with some amazing produce, floral beauty, stunning photographs, appetising home produce, children’s art and cookery plus, of course, delightful tea and cakes provided by the Ketton WI.

The usual star performers excelled once again, Al Perna and David Stewardson with their vegetables and flowers; Judith Measures, who has consistently produced blooms of a high standard and Ketton’s own horticultural doyen David Salmon receiving the prestigious RHS Banksian Medal for his spectacular fruit and produce.

Pat Taylor scooped all three places in the herb competition and art once again produced some excellent contributors.

Photography caught the eye of many, with Shanna Hart producing some awe inspiring images and in the handicraft section Bill Jackson took first prize with his wood sculpture of a music stand.

Matthew White, Marcus and Alex Williams received trophies in the young people’s section.

The prizes were awarded by the Rev Don McGarrigle who performed the presentation ceremony, followed by a presentation by the society’s chairman Steve Allan to Bob Wood, who accepted a cheque for £1,200 on behalf of the Air Ambulance; the monies coming from the open gardens, the Ketton WI and two anonymous donors.