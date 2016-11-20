Kilimanjaro climb raises vital funds for NSPCC

Three members of Stamford XT have raised more than £2,700 for the NSPCC after successfully climbing Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania.

Steve Marsh, Ian Scott and John Willoughby, spent 11 days in Africa and returned at the end of last month.

Unfortunately Steve suffered from problems breathing due to the thin air at such a high altitude.

After five days of climbing, he still reached Stella Point on the crater rim, 5,685m high, but John and Ian both managed to make it the last 200m to the summit at Uhuru Peak.

Steve, of Broad Street, Stamford, said that in retrospect he was “absolutely gutted” not to make the summit but knew at the time his health wouldn’t have allowed him the final push.

He said: “It was the hardest thing I have ever done in my life and much harder than any of us thought it would be. There were several times when we thought - why are we doing this?

“But the amazing views and landscapes made it all worthwhile. It was an incredible experience and I don’t regret it but I won’t be rushing to do it again!”

According to Steve, the three friends were “well above the average age” for those in their group with the climb leaders affectionately calling them Papa in recognition of this. Steve is 56, Ian is 62 and John is 65.

The group paid for the trip and climb themselves but decided to fundraise for the NSPCC - a cause close to fellow XT member Chris Quinn’s heart - and have so raised £2,750. They are hoping to reach £3,000.

Steve said: “The support we’ve had for this worthwhile charity has been overwhelming and we’re very grateful.”

Anyone still wishing to sponsor the group can visit http://www.virginmoneygiving.com/team/XTKilimanjaro