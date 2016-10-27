King’s Cliffe author Nick has short story included in Twisted anthology

An author has hit the Halloween horror heights after his short story won an international competition to be part of a best-selling anthology.

Nick Yates, from King’s Cliffe, has had his story called ‘What’s Yours is Mine’ included in an anthology called Twisted.

Twisted is the brainchild of Oscar-nominated filmmaker Chris Jones, who has published it via his media platform Create50.

The book of 50 short horror stories is currently topping Amazon’s bestseller charts, behind only Stephen King.

Nick, 38, said: “It is mind-blowing to be included in such a prestigious publication. Many of the contributors are professional screenwriters working in film and television, so to be recognised alongside them is incredible.”

The competition which lasted for more than a year was open to writers from across the world and the final 50 stories were chosen from more than 500 entries.

What’s Yours Is Mine tells the tale of a psychotic wife who hatches a plan to kill off her wealthy husband’s two children from his first marriage, after he is diagnosed with dementia.

Nick was inspired to enter the competition after attending the London Screenwriter’s Festival last year, which is also run by Chris Jones.

He said: “I attended the festival and was immediately taken with the enthusiasm Chris and his team had for the horror genre. My focus is on full-length novels, but I decided to try my hand at short stories after finding out about the initiative.”

To learn more or to buy the book for £1.99, go to www.twisted50.com