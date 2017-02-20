King’s Cliffe Post Office expected to reopen in May

The Post Office will re-open King’s Cliffe Post Office at its former location at 47 West Street.

Details are currently being finalised with King’s Cliffe Post Office expected to open in May. An exact date will be announced nearer the time.

The branch closed temporarily in April last year, when the convenience store was sold. The new owner has successfully applied to become the new postmaster.

Kings Cliffe Post Office will operate during the store’s opening hours: Monday - Sunday: 7am – 10pm.

This will be an extra 22 hours and 30 minutes a week than previously offered including a significantly later closing time every day. The same range of Post Office products and services will be available as before.