King’s Cliffe working men’s club members enjoy 10p pint to mark 50th anniversary

It’s not everyday you can buy a pint for 10p - but members of King’s Cliffe working men’s club got to enjoy exactly that.

As part of club’s 50th anniversary last weekend, members of the club were able to enjoy any alcoholic drink on the menu at the jaw-dropping price - which is the equivalent of two shillings - the cost of a pint of beer in 1967 when the club opened.

Richard Lattimore, club steward said the special rate, which was available to each member once on each of the three day schedule of events, went down a storm.

He said: “They really enjoyed that. They wanted to go back in time. They said why can’t we do this all the time.”

As part of the weekend, members were treated to an evening of live music on Friday coming in the shape of King’s Cliffe rock and roll covers band the Steradints and DJ, Robert Giddings, aka Strobe Discos, who is also from the village.

On Saturday afternoon members were able to watch Premier League Football and Six Nations Rugby on the club’s big-screen TV before enjoying music from Ramshackle Serenade, a rockabilly band from Peterborough in the evening.

To top off the weekend on Sunday, in an event specifically geared at the club’s senior membership, Stamford singer Nicky Downs, performed ballads from the 40s and 50s, and club-goers were able to enjoy tea and cake over a game of bingo.

Mr Lattimore said that the events had been a roaring success.

He said: “It has been a great success - we wanted to give something back to members for the support that they have given to us.

“We have had 750 members supporting over the years. They well deserved it for the support they have given us over the years.

Mr Lattimore said the club’s success is down to its strong membership and a committee which has guided it well through difficult times.

“We have survived the recession, and the smoking ban, through great support all that time we are still going from strength to strength.

“It is down to the support from members and a very active working committee.”