Larkfleet’s kind donation to primary school

Housing developer Larkfleet Homes has donated £4,000 to a school and at the same time helped young journalist students to learn about jobs in the construction industry.

Larkfleet welcomed Year 5 and 6 pupils from the Young Journalist Academy at Cottesmore Millfield Academy to its Bourne HQ to receive a cheque and to learn about the roles of Larkfleet employees. The pupils used a camera, microphone and pre-prepared questions to interview Larkfleet employees including sales director Sam Hart and site manager Richard Dimberline. The talented bunch asked questions such as: “What does your role involve?”, “What qualifications do you need to do the role?” and “What has been your proudest moment?” The pupils are pictured with headteacher Rachel Thomas, left, and sales director Sam Hart.