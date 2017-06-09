Last chance to send a free Father’s Day message

Father’s Day is on Sunday, June 18, and we are offering you the chance to tell your dad just how great he is through the Mercury.

You can share a FREE special message through the newspaper published on Friday, June 16.

It’s really easy to do – simply fill in the details on the online coupon at tinyurl.com/SMdad2017

Messages can be up to 16 words in length. Please start your message with your dad’s name to make it easy for him to find it. Example: Beckham, David: Happy Father’s Day, thanks for everything you do for us. Love from Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper xxxx

The deadline for messages is 10pm on Tuesday, June 13, 2017.

Visit tinyurl.com/ SMdad2017 to send in your message.

The editor reserves the right to exclude unsuitable messages. Messages received after the June 13 deadline will not be published and we cannot be held responsible for lost messages.