Lego League tournament aims to inspire young people

Young people from local schools took part in the regional round of this year’s First Lego League tournament.

Hosted at Park Air Systems in Market Deeping, First Lego League (FLL) is a global science and technology challenge for teams of pupils, to encourage an interest in real world issues and develop key skills that are crucial for their future careers.

Pupils from Stamford Endowed Schools compete at the tournament

The pupils aged between nine and 16 work together in teams of up to 10 to explore a given topic and to design, build and program an autonomous Lego robot to solve a series of missions.

This year’s tournament theme, Animal Allies, required an understanding of animal-human interaction. The participants had to prepare a presentation showing their research on a problem, find a solution and share that solution outside their team, ideally with an expert in the field.

Northrop Grumman volunteers served as judges for the competition, which included teams from 10 schools including The Deepings School, Bourne Academy and Stamford Endowed Schools.

The winners of the four main categories were: Dore Primary in Sheffield for Robot Challenge, Deeping Architectos for Robot Design, Stamford Endowed School for Presentation and Southview Primary School in Crowland, near Peterborough, for Core Values.

Lego competition

Dore Primary was the overall winner and will represent the region at the national finals in February.

Managing director of Park Air Systems Danny Milligan said: “The standard of the robot designs was outstanding, and we were very pleased to have been able to support this competition.”