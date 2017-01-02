Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service seeks on-call recruits for Oakham and Uppingham

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service is recruiting on-call firefighters to work in areas including Oakham and Uppingham.

On-call firefighters must live or work within four minutes of their chosen station.

They receive an annual retaining fee depending on the number of hours they are available – from the minimum 48 hours of availability per week, to the maximum of 120 hours of availability per week.

In addition, on-call cirefighters receive payments for attending emergency calls, attending ‘drill nights’ and other duties.

For more information, visit eastmidlandsfire-recruitment.gov.uk