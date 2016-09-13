Letz Zep will perform at Rutland County Museum

Rutland County Museum will host a unique live music event later this month when it welcomes the UK’s official number one Led Zeppelin tribute band for a special acoustic performance.

Letz Zep have enjoyed huge success performing to audiences around the world, playing at arenas in Auckland, New Zealand; Sao Paulo, Brazil; and Madrid, Spain.

The group have been described as “Better than a Led Zeppelin reunion” and followed in the footsteps of Led Zeppelin themselves by playing two sell-out shows at the prestigious Paris L’Olympia in 2012 and 2014.

The group are now touring their increasingly popular acoustic set and will perform at Rutland County Museum in Oakham, for one night only on Thursday, September 22.

Billy Kulke, lead vocalist for Letz Zep, said: “Led Zeppelin are renowned the world over for their wide range of music, including their much-loved but often overlooked acoustic songs. The acoustic set is one of the highlights of our current set. Due to the demand from promoters and fans alike, we have developed it into a full special show and already performed it at venues in Europe and London, to huge success.

“We’re very excited to bring the show to Rutland and getting up close and personal with a smaller audience in a really intimate setting. It’s going to be a special experience and one not to be missed.”

This spellbinding evening will feature all the greats, like ‘Going to California’, ’Ramble On’ and ‘Stairway to Heaven’ and some rare acoustic gems .

Tickets are available for £15 from Rutland County Museum and Oakham Library. They can also be purchased online from www.wegotickets.com with a small booking fee. Doors open at 7pm.

Coun Oliver Hemsley (Con) is the lead member for culture and tourism at Rutland County Council and said: “Letz Zep are used to performing to huge crowds at venues all over the world so to have them here in Rutland is really special. Don’t miss out.”