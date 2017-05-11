Lib Dem Julia will champion elderly if elected as South Holland and the Deepings MP

South Lincolnshire Liberal Democrats have announced that former businesswoman Julia Cambridge is thei candidate for the snap General Election on June 8.

Julia, of Nottingham, has lived in the East Midlands since 2009 and is a governor at three schools.

After studying at the Royal College of Art, she spent many years working in America and Europe in the fashion industry, returning after nine years to start her own business.

An advocate for women, she regularly lectures for ‘Women in Business’.

Now her charitable, volunteer and political roles take centre stage. A candidate in Chesterfield in the 2015 General Election, she has become a top mentor and vice chair nominee for the Campaign for Gender Balance, helping other women achieve in politics.

Away from politics, Julia is a passionate supporter of animal charities, championing causes such as tighter inspections on live animal exports, is chair of a national campaign to save green spaces and a volunteer for Age UK, providing carer support.

“Older people are often invisible and marginalised. Loneliness can be as big a killer as poor health,” she said.

“ It is important to me to do what I can both practically and politically. From the NHS to pensions, I have and will always champion the things our elderly community hold dear”.

She attributes her Lib Dem roots to her mother, a former NHS nurse, who is a supporter of the party and once stood as a councillor.

Her childhood was spent abroad as her father was in the RAF based in Cyprus. After returning to live in England, Julie was struck by the divisions in British society: the gap between rich and poor and the hostility to vulnerable people.

“Whether it is the Conservative or the Labour Party holding power, the big issues, the things that matter to people, are not being addressed.

“The NHS is underfunded, schools are left crumbling, while the government invests in 500 free schools and pushes selective education, food is shrinking yet costing more, while wages stagnate. I want more and people in South Holland and the Deepings deserve more than this”.

• John Hayes is standing for the Conservatives, Dan Wilshire for the Greens, Wojciech Kowalewski for Labour and Jane Smith for UKIP.