Library set to close for revamp

Oakham Library will temporarily close from Thursday as work gets underway on a major refurbishment.

Plans to improve the facilities at Oakham Library were agreed by Rutland County Council earlier this year. They include new lighting, flooring, ceiling and electrics.

During this time, library services will move to Rutland County Museum.

Oakham Library will be closed from Thursday and the museum-based library service will open less than a week later on Wednesday, December 21.

All refurbishment work is due to be completed by summer 2017, after which the service will move back to the Oakham Library building.

The library services available at the museum are public computers; free internet and Wi-Fi access; all online services; book and DVD loans (reduced stock); latest magazines and newspapers (no back issues); reading groups and requests, renewals and enquiries

From December 21, museum opening will increase from four to six days a week to accommodate the library. The museum will be open 9.30am to 5pm Monday to Friday and 9.30am to 4pm Saturday.

For further information, e-mail libraries@rutland.gov.uk or call 01572 758435.