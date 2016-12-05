Lidl set to open its Bourne store this Thursday

A long-awaited new Lidl store in Bourne will open its doors to customers at 8am on Thursday, December 8.

Mayor of Bourne Colin Pattison will cut the ribbon at the store in South Road, Bourne, and welcome the first customers.

Customers will be given the chance to sample some of Lidl’s produce throughout the day and for the first week customers will be able to enjoy 30 per cent off selected meat, poultry and fish. Highlights include Birchwood Farm British Chicken Drumsticks for £1.29 (RRP £1.89), Birchwood Farm British Beef Steak Mince for £1.59 (RRP £2.29) and Lighthouse Bay MSC Cod Fillets for £1.70 (RRP £2.49).

The new supermarket forms part of the company’s ongoing expansion and regeneration plans in the UK which will see its existing store portfolio 640 stores increase to up to 1,500. The sustainable 2,396m² store has created 40 new jobs and boasts state-of-the-art facilities including an in-store bakery, longer-style tills with dual packing facilities, customer toilets, baby changing facilities and ample parking for both cars and bicycles.

The fully glass-fronted façade maximises natural daylight entering the building, whilst sensor controlled exterior sun blinds automatically operate to mitigate the effects of unwanted heat from solar gain. The electrical lighting system is made up entirely of LED fittings which, compared with a traditional lighting system, are over 50% more energy efficient whilst still providing excellent levels of lighting to meet the needs of customers choosing their products.

Regional head of property for Lidl UK Colin Rimmer said: “We would like to thank all those who have played a part in bringing this new Lidl store to Bourne. It is wonderful for us to be able to create more jobs and investment opportunities in the area, and we can’t wait to start serving our multi-award winning products to the local community.”