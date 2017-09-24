Life saving training at doctor’s surgery

People were taught how to save a life in Bourne.

The Bourne branch of LIVES, which provides volunteers to respond to 999 medical emergencies, gave CPR demonstrations to around 30 people at the Hereward Group Practice on Saturday.

Suzanne Smith, co-ordinator of the group, said: “It is the most basic live-saving technique but it is the most useful to keep someone going until an ambulance arrives.”

Pictured, from left Emma Tancred, with a member of the surgery Photo: Lee Hellwing