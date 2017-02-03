Lily-Marie’s hair donation inspired by uncle Dan

A schoolgirl from Stamford has donated 12 inches of hair and £200 to a charity which makes wigs for seriously-ill children.

Lily-Marie Alder, 5, was inspired to support The Little Princess Trust after her uncle, Dan Bagley, lost his hair through alopecia several years ago.

Lily-Marie, who is a pupil at St Augustine’s Catholic Voluntary Academy, initially wanted to donate some of her hair to Dan – but was instead encouraged by her family to consider handing it over to the charity.

Mum Carla Alder said: “When Lily heard what about the work which The Little Princess Trust does to help poorly children she was really keen to help out.

“I was a bit worried she might change her mind half-way through the haircut, but she was brilliant and loves her new look.”

Lily-Marie lives in York Road, Stamford with her mum plus sister Lola, 2, and brother Liam, 9.

She had her haircut at Browns, in Red Lion Square, on Saturday. The day before that, she had told friends and teachers at St Augustine’s about her plans.

Carla added: “The school has been very supportive. On Friday, during an assembly she explained she’d be looking very different when she was back at school on Monday .”

The Little Princess Trust provides real hair wigs free of charge to boys and girls across the UK and Ireland that have sadly lost their own hair due to cancer treatment and other illnesses. It also funds research into childhood cancers.

For more information, visit www.littleprincesses.org.uk