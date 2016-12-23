Lincolnshire Energy Switch Scheme can help you lower utility bills

Residents wishing to hear the jingle of more pennies in their pockets this Christmas should consider switching energy provider through Lincolnshire Energy Switch Scheme for potential lower gas and electricity bills.

In 2016, the average individual saving from all of the scheme’s auctions with energy providers was over £250.

Residents can register online any time over the festive period by submitting details at www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/switch

All you need is your annual gas or electric statement or bills covering the last 12 months to hand.

Once the registration period is complete, energy suppliers will compete with their best offers at an auction and you will be sent an email or offer letter stating the potential savings you could then make.

There is no obligation for householders or businesses to accept their personal offer and it’s as simple as you checking if the offer the energy provider gives you beats your current deal. If it does, switching from your existing energy provider is straightforward.

If you’re not able to register online, call 0800 048 8439, except on Bank Holidays.