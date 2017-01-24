Lincolnshire Police join forces with Dog Lost UK

Lincolnshire Police has entered into a partnership with the national organisation DogLost UK so they can work together in the event of a lost/found or stolen dog in the county.

The force control room now has new procedures in place to advise owners what to do in the event of their dog being lost or stolen.

Dogs with no identification, which were stolen from homes and dumped hundreds of miles away, were reunited with their delighted owners

Being separated from your pet can cause heartache for families who treat their dog as part of their family andgetting information out on social media can play in key part in finfing them. The LincsAlert messaging system will be a key part of this process with messages being issued to over 19,000 members across Lincolnshire in the event of a stolen dog.

DogLost UK was founded in 2003 with the sole aim of reuniting lost and stolen dogs with their owners.

The efforts of volunteers are channelled by area and regional coordinators, who work across a geographical region to direct activity. These volunteers are supported by a central admin team, who maintain the website and keep the profiles of dogs up to date.

DogLost UK is proud of the partnerships it is building with police forces, dog wardens, rescue centres, and animal welfare organisations.

Dogs with no identification, which were stolen from homes and dumped hundreds of miles away, were reunited with their delighted owners thanks to the efforts of those who checked on the website.

In turn, the organisation will work with police to share information on dog theft, crime patterns, offending hotspots, and intelligence on offenders.

To date they have reunited over 59,000 dogs.

Owners can preregister their dog’s information on the Dog Lost UK website – www.doglost.co.uk – which will enable details to be circulated immediately should the dog become separated from its owner.

All LincsAlert members will also be notified of stolen dogs – visit www.lincolnshirealert.co.uk to register.