Lincolnshire Police wants to recruit 24 PCSOs

The county police force has 24 posts available in its local neighbourhood teams.

Lincolnshire Police says it wants to recruit 24 ‘exceptional’ people into the roles of police community support officers (PCSO).

The force says the new officers will provide a visible uniformed presence in the community, helping to tackle anti-social behaviour and offering reassurance to the public.

PCSO Gary Jacobs gave his insight into the role. He said: “I’ve been a PCSO for six and a half years in Lincoln. It’s a great city with great people. Working with the community, I have made many friends and contacts and people always stop and talk.

“I am quite often asked for my input into the local community, and when local events are going on, I am invited to attend. I get to mix with people that otherwise would not speak to Police. I go into schools and meet the children giving them the opportunity to ask questions and to try on police uniform and sit in police cars.

“Being a PCSO has opened many doors and allowed me to gain opportunities and experiences I would otherwise have missed out on.”

If you would like to know more, further details are available here.