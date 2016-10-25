Lincolnshire’s top doctor has flu jab to set example

Lincolnshire’s top doctor has rolled his sleeves up and set an example by having a flu jab before the winter.

Professor Aly Rashid, medical director of NHS England in Lincolnshire, received his vaccination to help highlight the importance of NHS staff and carers protecting themselves and those they care for from flu.

He said: “As winter approaches and coughs, colds and flu start to circulate in the community, it’s important to keep ourselves healthy and well at this time.

“Healthcare staff and carers especially are more vulnerable to flu and can be hit the hardest by the virus.

“But this can be prevented by simply having the flu jab like me and we are encouraging all healthcare staff and carers to check with their employer to see if they are eligible for a free flu jab.”

The advice on having a winter flu has been aimed at healthcare workers and carers because outbreaks of flu often occur in health and social care settings where people are in close contact with each other.

Professor Rashid said: “If a carer is struck down by flu, they could become too ill to care and if no one else can step in to look after the person they care for, that person could be at risk.

“Carers could also pass on the virus and make the person they care for seriously ill, especially if they have a lowered immune system.”