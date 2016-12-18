Lincolnshire schools performing well according to new Ofsted report

The latest Education and Skills Annual Report from Ofsted sees Lincolnshire as the top performing authority in the region with 93 per cent of schools rated good or outstanding.

Lincolnshire was only one of two East Midlands authorities performing better than the national average for phonics.

Phonics is the method for aiding reading and writing through use of sound and spelling patterns.

The Bluecoat School in Stamford and Branston Community College were singled out as two of nine schools in the region previously judged to require improvement but now judged outstanding.

The Care Leavers Service in Lincolnshire was also highlighted, developing strong and effective partnership arrangements to increase opportunities for care leavers in work experience, training and employment across the county.

Executive councillor for children’s services in Lincolnshire Patricia Bradwell (Con) said: “This highlights excellent progress from our schools and other services for children and young people.

“We’re leading the way in primary school performance and making good progress in the secondary sector with 83 per cent of pupils in good or outstanding schools, two per cent above the national figure.”

In Rutland, 76 per cent of schools are rated as good or outstanding, according to the report released this month.