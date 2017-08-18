Liquidators sent to health service

Have your say

A health service which provided ambulances privately has gone into liquidation with the loss of 27 jobs.

Human Touch Ambulance Ltd (HTA), of Pinfold Road, Bourne, fell into financial hardship earlier this year and liquidators, FRP Advisory, were called in on Friday, July 28.

Business ceased at HTA and all the 27 staff plus a further 60 temporary ones were laid off before the liquidators were called in.

HTA operated its ambulances to aid the NHS in the East of England.

The ambulances were stationed at an ambulance station based at South Witham, near to Rutland.

The closure affected 21 staff at South Witham and six at Bourne.

The company included Anita Human, managing director of the Human Touch Health Group, amongst its directors until August 2016.

The remaining directors called in FRP Advisory after a decline in fortunes.

A FRP Advisory spokesman said: “HTA had suffered a sudden decline in income over recent months.

“This was due to financial pressures in the sector as a whole, considerably reducing its profitability and placing an adverse and unsustainable pressure on cash flow.

“This resulted in the appointment of liquidators.”

It is thought that a change in the way the NHS awards contracts to outside bodies to deliver medical care caused the cash flow problems.

The liquidators will seek to realise the company’s assets to benefit creditors.

They will also work with the former staff to assist them in making timely claims to the Redundancy Payments Service.

Despite repeated requests Anita Human used a public relations company to refuse to give an interview with the Rutland and Stamford Mercury on this matter.