Anglian Water gives parking permits for Rutland Water to foster carers

Foster families from Rutland have thanked Anglian Water after receiving a donation of parking permits that give them free access to Rutland Water.

A total of 10 passes have been donated to Rutland County Council by Anglian Water and are being shared with local authority foster carers to help reduce the cost of days out for children in their care.

All the passes have no expiry date, and mean that foster families can visit events and attractions at Normanton, Whitwell and Egleton without having to pay for parking.

Ken and Louise are foster carers from Edmondthorpe and will benefit from a free pass. They said: “This will enhance the service we can provide for our looked after children, with more frequent visits to our fabulous Rutland Water.

“Little perks like this make us really valued in the work that we do but also have a very positive effect on the children in our care, which, after all, is why we do the job in the first place.”

Jake Williams, head of parks and conservation at Anglian Water, said: “Foster carers do an incredible job providing a caring home for children who need it so we wanted to do something that would help make their lives a little easier. Rutland Water is one of the most popular destinations for families in East Midlands, with lots to see and do at the reservoir. There is no expiry date on any of the passes so we hope families will enjoy visiting now and well into the future.”

Rutland County Council’s lead member for children and young people Coun Richard Foster (Con) said: “Like Ken and Louise, we would like to thank Anglian Water for their generosity. We currently have around 16 foster carers in Rutland and are always looking to recruit more to meet the needs of children in our care.”

To find out about fostering call: 01572 720 942 or e-mail: fostering@rutland.gov.uk