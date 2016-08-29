Bourne tickets scoop cash prizes

News

News

0
Have your say

A lucky ticket holder from Bourne scooped a £200 prize in the weekly Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance draw.

Ticket number L5422 scooped a top prize, while L59741 and L18424, both also bought in Bourne, won £50 each.

The draw raises funds to keep the service flying.

Back to the top of the page