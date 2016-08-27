Business rooting for rural PR company

A PR company specialising in rural businesses has launched in Rutland.

Rural Roots PR is based on a blog of the same name launched by journalist and creative communications specialist, Megan Allen, 32, from Oakham.

“The idea for Rural Roots started a while ago. I moved back to Rutland from London and had much more success in my career once I was living rurally. I want to prove that to be successful you don’t have to live in a city,” Megan explained.

“The blog focuses on the people, places and businesses that thrive in the countryside and having spoken to a number of businesses in the area there seemed to be a gap in the market for copy writing and PR.”

A career shift in spring meant Megan could focus on starting her business and she already has a few regular clients, including Sacrewell and Rutland County College.

Megan added: “The response from businesses in the area has been wonderful. Most small businesses can’t afford to employ full-time PR and social media specialists, which is where I can help.

“Having grown up in the countryside, I have a better understanding of the needs and challenges faced by rural businesses and can offer realistic solutions that do not cost the Earth.”

As a qualified senior journalist and editor, Megan has an insight into how to angle stories to make them interesting to the public.

Visit www.rural-roots.co.uk or e-mail megan@rural-roots.co.uk