Celebrities give support to final of baking contest at Burghley Horse Trials

Brooke Action for Working Horses and Donkeys has teamed up with Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials to launch the Brooke Burghley Bake Off – a baking contest challenging people to come up with their best carrot cake recipe.

Three finalists will travel to Burghley Park in Stamford, on September 3 for the final. A selection of recipes and baking tips will be made into a recipe book sold in aid of the charity, with celebrities including Joanna Lumley and Rick Stein giving their support to the initiative.

Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials, one of the world’s leading televised equestrian three day events is supporting Brooke’s High Teas for Gee Gees campaign, which aims to raise awareness and funds for working horses, donkeys and mules by asking people to throw tea parties. This year the organisers are hoping people will make their picnics at Burghley Horse Trials Brooke-themed.

Brooke is a global charity that improves the lives of horses, donkeys and mules.