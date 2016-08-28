Come and learn the art of meditation

Drolma Buddhist Centre presents a new term at Stamford Arts Centre, starting with a public talk on Friday, September 9.

Buddhist nun, Gen Kelsang Nyingpo will present ‘The Basics of Meditation’ at the Arts Centre from 7pm to 8pm. The talk will cost £6 per person. To book call the Box Office on 01780 763203.

Following the public talk, will be a special three-week course to explore basic meditation practices in more depth. The sessions will run at the Arts Centre on Fridays, including September 16, 23 and 30, from 7pm to 8.15pm. Each session is £6 or £15 discounted price for the whole course.

Weekly classes on ‘The Basics of Meditation’ are also held on Thursdays, 1pm to 2pm, starting on September 8.

To book call 01733 755444.