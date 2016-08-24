Displays impress   judges at show

There were colourful displays of flowers, fruit and vegetables, pot plants and more at Stamford Horticultural Society’s Flower and Produce Summer Show.

Judges at the event, held at the United Reformed Church Hall, in Broad Street, on Saturday, were impressed by the quality of the exhibits.

Bob Beck, who took over the organisation of the society’s two annual shows this year, said: “What was so encouraging, was that there were several new entrants.

“Most of them had never competed in shows previously but many won prizes and are now looking forward to entering the Spring Show in April. Both are open shows, so entrants do not have to be members of the society.”

The fuchsias and begonias were particularly good and dahlias proved to be a great success for Judith Measures who won all the major awards in that section.

Although the Top Vase class for flowers was down on entries, the Top Tray class, a collection of three vegetables, had more entries than previous years.

The cookery section was well represented with an array of chocolate brownies, quiches, Swiss rolls, oatcakes, cakes, jams and chutneys.

Prizewinners:

SECTION 1 - DAHLIAS

DAHLIA SOCIETY SILVER MEDAL: Judith Measures

DAHLIA SOCIETY BRONZE MEDAL: Judith Measures

FELIX VINE MEMORIAL CUP: Judith Measures

JIFFY POT TROPHY: Judith Measures

SECTION 2 & 3 – FLOWERS AND POT PLANTS

JOHN FREEMAN MEMORIAL TROPHY (Chrysanthemums): Mick Thwaite

TOM DALTON VASE (Gladioli): Eric Kendrick

JE DOLBY MEMORIAL TROPHY (Asters): Mick Thwaite

JH NAYLOR MEMORIAL PRIZE (Zinnias): Mick Thwaite

E WALKER MEMORIAL VASE (Mixed flowers): Steve Harris

DICKON SINKER O.B.E. TROPHY (Sweet Peas): Anthea Rampling

HART ROSE BOWL (Best pot plant): Denise Collins

FRANK FITCHETT TROPHY (Roses): Angela Rudkin

W&J BROWN TROPHY (most points excluding members’ classes): Stephen Harris

ALAN DAWN PRIZE (orchid): Maureen Rennie

SECTION 4 – VEGETABLES

RW PARKER MEMORIAL TROPHY (Carrots): Al Perna

REG CLIPSTON TROPHY (Heaviest onion): Al Perna

BOB BARFORD CUP (5 tomatoes & 1 cucumber): Mick Thwaite

WILKO PRIZE (most points excluding members’ classes): Al Perna

ARTHUR HOLMES MEMORIAL PRIZE (Vegetable collection): Alan Hart

SECTION 5 – FRUIT

GARDEN NEWS SHIELD (best exhibit): Al Perna

MRS M RASELL CUP (most points in section 5 excluding members’ classes): Al Perna

SECTION 6 – JUNIORS

JUNIOR AWARD CERTIFICATE (8 years & under): Georgie Rose Gray

JUNIOR AWARD CERTIFICATE (9 – 15 years inclusive): Sean Lee

SECTION 7 – FLORAL ARRANGEMENT

THE DOLBY TROPHY (Best exhibit): Honor Harris

SOCIETY FLORAL ARRANGEMENT CERTIFICATE (most points): David Lee

SECTION 8 – COOKERY

WEIGHMAN SHIELD (most points in both shows) : Honor Harris

SOCIETY COOKERY CERTIFICATE (runner-up): Anthea Rampling

BANKSIAN MEDAL: Alan Hart

DT BROWN TOP TRAY 2016: Al Perna

STANLEY ATKIN CHALLENGE SALVER: Al Perna

JOHN BLOOM CERTIFICATE: Steve & Honor Harris

QUINCENTENARY TROPHY: Steve Harris

LADY EXETER’S TROPHY: Steve Harris