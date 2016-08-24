Displays impress   judges at show

There were colourful displays of flowers, fruit and vegetables, pot plants and more at Stamford Horticultural Society’s Flower and Produce Summer Show.
Judges at the event, held at the United Reformed Church Hall, in Broad Street, on Saturday, were impressed by the quality of the exhibits.
Bob Beck, who took over the organisation of the society’s two annual shows this year, said: “What was so encouraging, was that there were several new entrants.
“Most of them had never competed in shows previously but many won prizes and are now looking forward to entering the Spring Show in April. Both are open shows, so entrants do not have to be members of the society.”
The fuchsias and begonias were particularly good and dahlias proved to be a great success for Judith Measures who won all the major awards in that section.
Although the Top Vase class for flowers was down on entries, the Top Tray class, a collection of three vegetables, had more entries than previous years.
The cookery section was well represented with an array of chocolate brownies, quiches, Swiss rolls, oatcakes, cakes, jams and chutneys.
Prizewinners:
SECTION 1 - DAHLIAS
DAHLIA SOCIETY SILVER MEDAL: Judith Measures
DAHLIA SOCIETY BRONZE MEDAL: Judith Measures
FELIX VINE MEMORIAL CUP: Judith Measures
JIFFY POT TROPHY: Judith Measures
SECTION 2 & 3 – FLOWERS AND POT PLANTS
JOHN FREEMAN MEMORIAL TROPHY (Chrysanthemums): Mick Thwaite
TOM DALTON VASE (Gladioli): Eric Kendrick
JE DOLBY MEMORIAL TROPHY (Asters): Mick Thwaite
JH NAYLOR MEMORIAL PRIZE (Zinnias): Mick Thwaite
E WALKER MEMORIAL VASE (Mixed flowers): Steve Harris
DICKON SINKER O.B.E. TROPHY (Sweet Peas): Anthea Rampling
HART ROSE BOWL (Best pot plant): Denise Collins
FRANK FITCHETT TROPHY (Roses): Angela Rudkin
W&J BROWN TROPHY (most points excluding members’ classes): Stephen Harris
ALAN DAWN PRIZE (orchid): Maureen Rennie
SECTION 4 – VEGETABLES
RW PARKER MEMORIAL TROPHY (Carrots): Al Perna
REG CLIPSTON TROPHY (Heaviest onion): Al Perna
BOB BARFORD CUP (5 tomatoes & 1 cucumber): Mick Thwaite
WILKO PRIZE (most points excluding members’ classes): Al Perna
ARTHUR HOLMES MEMORIAL PRIZE (Vegetable collection): Alan Hart
SECTION 5 – FRUIT
GARDEN NEWS SHIELD (best exhibit): Al Perna
MRS M RASELL CUP (most points in section 5 excluding members’ classes): Al Perna
SECTION 6 – JUNIORS
JUNIOR AWARD CERTIFICATE (8 years & under): Georgie Rose Gray
JUNIOR AWARD CERTIFICATE (9 – 15 years inclusive): Sean Lee
SECTION 7 – FLORAL ARRANGEMENT
THE DOLBY TROPHY (Best exhibit): Honor Harris
SOCIETY FLORAL ARRANGEMENT CERTIFICATE (most points): David Lee
SECTION 8 – COOKERY
WEIGHMAN SHIELD (most points in both shows) : Honor Harris
SOCIETY COOKERY CERTIFICATE (runner-up): Anthea Rampling
BANKSIAN MEDAL: Alan Hart
DT BROWN TOP TRAY 2016: Al Perna
STANLEY ATKIN CHALLENGE SALVER: Al Perna
JOHN BLOOM CERTIFICATE: Steve & Honor Harris
QUINCENTENARY TROPHY: Steve Harris
LADY EXETER’S TROPHY: Steve Harris
