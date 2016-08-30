Do you know who owns peacock and peahen found in Whitwell?

A Whitwell resident is trying to trace the owner of a peacock and peahen which have been living in her garden for the past fortnight.

The feathered friends were first spotted in the village on Wednesday, August 17.

Marlen Godwin, who lives in Main Street, said: “They were first seen in the churchyard and have visited most of the houses in Whitwell but have been in my garden for most of the past fortnight.

“I have been trying to keep them away from the A606 because they just amble across it with no urgency whatsoever. It’s likely they belong to someone, and I have tried calling local zoos and country estates but have so far not been able to find their owner. I’m hoping somebody out there might be able to solve the mystery, so they can return home. Failing that, I’ll carry on looking after them.”

Mrs Godwin said from the birds’ plumage she believes one is a peacock and the other a peahen.

Peafowl is the name given to two species of bird which are members of the pheasant family. The Indian Peafowl is a native bird to the Indian subcontinent and the Green Peafowl breeds from east Burma to Java.

The males are adorned with spectacular rear feathers, which they use to attract females. They can often be found gracing the lawns of statemly homes.

If you know who the owner is, call Mrs Godwin on 01780 460145.