Duathlon for #TeamGeorge

George Robinson has become the inspiration for a duathlon in Uffington, in order to raise funds and awareness of the teenager’s serious injury.

It’s just over a year since the 18-year-old suffered the life-changing injury while playing rugby with his schoolmates in South Africa.

But since then people have come together as a community to help the family in many ways.

The duathlon which will take place on September 10 is a 5k run followed by a 25k bike ride and ends with a final 2.5k run, or alternatively a 50k bike ride.

Aiming for 250 entrants, organisers of the events are urging people to come along to support even if they are not taking part. There is plenty of parking available for the community to support friends and family.

The money invested will go towards a new off road electric chair called the Boma, for George.

Previously money has been invested for physiotherapy which has improved George’s condition tremendously.

Despite George’s condition, he is not letting this dampen his future and wants to live life to the full.

Lots of local businesses are helping with the running of the duathlon in order to help in whichever way they can.

The project is not only helping improve the quality of life for George but also bringing the community together.

It is also raising awareness of George’s condition so other people with the same or a similar condition can be enlightened by George’s determination to make a better life for himself and encourage others who have suffered with spinal cord injuries.

If you would like to be a supporter of #teamgeorge and participate in this duathalon then visit the website to register www.regonline.co.uk/teamgeorgeduathlon

Goodie bags, which include a #teamgeorge t-shirt are available for participants.

Also don’t forget your smiles and enthusiasm!