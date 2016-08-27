Empingham man David targets marathon challenge for The Brain Tumour Charity

A project manager is training five times a week for three marathons and two half marathons for The Brain Tumour Charity - a cause close to his heart.

David Holland, 32, from Empingham, is hoping to reach his target of £750 for The Brain Tumour Charity by completing various marathons.

Raising money for The Brain Tumour Charity is something that David is tremendously passionate about and he has known many people affected by the illness.

One person in particular that was affected by the illness was Tom Perry, a close family friend who passed away in April.

It was Tom’s death that inspired him to take on a vigorous training programme with David saying: “It brought things closer to home.”

David, a project manager at Marshal Aerospace and Defence Group in Cambridge said: “I find this is my motivation.”

It was this motivation that helped him with his first challenge - the Kimbolton Castle Half Marathon last weekend where he completed the run in just 1 hour 39 minutes, a personal best for David.

With a job, a family and a one-year-old child and as a player at Stamford Cricket Club, David has a fairly hectic life but still manages to find time to train five times a week.

He said: “This is something I am taking very seriously.”

To aid him in his training, David has a training companion to help him through it all, his dog Poppy.

David’s current target is set at £750 and after only completing his first challenge he has already raised over £500 for The Brain Tumour Charity. Because he’s raised such a huge amount so early on, David is now determined to exceed his target.

He will complete the Rutland Water Marathon on Sunday, September 18; the Robin Hood Marathon on Sunday, September 25; the Perkins Great Eastern Run in Peterborough - a half marathon - on Sunday, October 9; and finally the Leicester Marathon on Sunday, October 23.

If you want to donate and help David with his marathon journey then visit - https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/David-Holland9