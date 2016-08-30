Gallery: Stamford Car Show raises thousands of pounds for good causes

Classic car enthusiasts were in their element at the weekend as 400 vehicles took part in the popular Stamford Car Show.

The event, organised by Stamford Round Table, is now in its 13th year and raises thousands of pounds annually for good causes.

The show, on the Meadows, went ahead as planned on Sunday despite torrential downpours the day before which led to some owners who had registered to display their vehicles deciding to stay at home.

Stamford Round Table Chairman Neil Walker said between seven and eight thousand pounds had been raised on the day.

He said: “The footfall was great and we were lucky with the weather considering what it had been like 24-hours earlier.

“Sadly, some car owners didn’t turn up – presumably because they were worried about getting their pride and joy dirty, but actually there was no water-logging and the ground was fine.

“People had a great time looking at the vehicles on show – from pre-war to modern classics – and there was a great atmosphere.

“We are still working on the final total but I believe we have raised between seven and eight thousand pounds which we will donate to good causes and worthy recipients in the local area.

“We are open to suggestions about how the money could be spent.”

Neil said Stamford Round Table currently has 10 members but the group is actively looking for new faces. Membership is open to men aged 18 to 45.

He added: “As well as helping to organise events like the car show, and delivering food parcels to the elderly at Christmas, we also enjoy a lot of social activities too.”

For more information visit www.stamfordroundtable.co.uk

Stamford Car Show 2016 award winners

Stamford Trophy - sponsored by West St Garage. Winner: Dan Vincent - Rover Mini Sprite

Modern Trophy - sponsored by Hindmarch. Winner: Ray Tomlinson - Mazda MX5 Arizona

Chairman’s Trophy - sponsored by Gladstone Carriages. Winner: Paul Flower - Bentley Mk6, 4.25l

Pre-war / Vintage Trophy - sponsored by Lancaster Insurance. Winner: Keith and Ann Wilkinson - Sunbeam Tourer

Best in Show - sponsored by Rosedale. Winner: Chris Ward - Jaguar E Type S3