Learn how to write winning bids for community funding

A free two-hour course on writing funding bids for community groups will be held in Stamford next month.

Whilst every application for grants will be for a different project – and could be for £100 or £100,000 – there are things in common to them all.

The course, organised by Lincolnshire Community and Voluntary Service, will explain what funders are looking for and help you to make a strong application.

The training will be an interactive workshop-style session and by the end you should be able to understand the story your application needs to tell, look at what works and what doesn’t, understand the importance of guidance notes and be confident in writing a strong funding bid.

Places are limited and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

The course will take place at Stamford Town Hall, St Mary’s Hill, on Monday, September 19, at 2pm. It is expected to last for two hours.

Places must be booked in advance online at http://goo.gl/fwX0mG

For more information, call Lincolnshire Community and Voluntary Service on 01205 510888.