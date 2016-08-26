Meet Uppingham councillors at monthly surgery

The monthly surgery to make it easier for Uppingham residents to meet and talk to their county council and town council representatives is taking place again tomorrow (Saturday, August 27).

The surgery takes place between 10am and 11am at the Town Hall in Uppingham.

Past surgeries have proved very useful in highlighting issues of concern to residents.

One county councillor and one town councillor will be on hand to hopefully answer your questions and to help solve any particular problems residents of the town are experiencing.

All three Uppingham county councillors, and five town councillors, have committed to take part.

There will be a rota in operation to ensure there will always be a representative available.

For more information contact Coun Marc Oxley on 01572 822334.