Night of music and comedy to raise funds for charity

An evening of music and comedy with Andy Smith is being organised to raise money for charity.

Burghley Park and Peterborough Ladies for Cancer Research UK will host the event at The William Cecil, in Stamford, on Monday, September 19, at 6pm.

Andy is a classically-trained guitarist, but is also known for writing comedy songs which organisers say will have guests laughing for days afterwards.

As well as the guitar, he also plays the ukelele and mandolin.

Burghley Park and Peterborough Ladies for Cancer Research UK was formed in 1974 and has since raised an amazing £855,000 for the charity through a series of fundraising events including after-dinner speeches, race nights, ploughing matches and more.

Tickets cost £20 each and are available from Lyn Storey on 01780 751516, Ann Hanson on 01778 344234 or Annette Beeton on 01733 232521.