Record numbers of dog lovers take their mutts to show

Record numbers of dog lovers from all parts of the area flocked to Waterside Garden Centre last Sunday for the Three Counties Annual Fun Dog Show.

Besides parading their pooches, owners could sit in a jet cockpit, have their faces painted, win a teddy on the tombola and spend their money on cakes, goods from the Three Counties shop, a raffle and other games of chance.

Barry Briggs, the retired Rutland dog warden, oversaw the judging process aided by Carly from Burghley Vets, Rachel the South Holland dog warden and the sponsor of each class. But selecting winners was no easy task!