Rutland County Golf Club launches initiative to donate unwanted clubs to people in Africa

A new initiative by Rutland golfers is helping young people in Africa to play the game.

Donated unused or unwanted clubs are shipped to Kenya where they are given to the youngsters, many of whom work as caddies at clubs in the country.

The initiative is being organised by Carolyn Cartwright, a member at Rutland Water Golf Club, and is supported by the club’s professional, John Pengelly.

Unused or unwanted clubs can be donated at Rutland Water Golf Club and if they need picking up call Carolyn on 07342 696299.

Our picture shows Carolyn Cartwright and John Pengelly with some of the donated clubs.