Second dinner in aid of the Phoebe Research Fund

Tickets have gone on sale for the second Phoebe Research Fund charity auction and dinner which takes place in Stamford in October.

Already there has been overwhelming support for the dinner organised by Phoebe’s mum Zoe to help her young daughter.

Seven-year-old Phoebe suffers from Recessive Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa - or RDEB - which results in major skin loss and blistering.

Since lauching the trust in 2015, Zoe has raised more than £30,000 to help find a cure for this disease, which means just getting dressed and eating meals is challenging for Phoebe.

She also can’t take part in sporting activities with her classmates at Copthill School in Uffington but despite this, the little girl who lives in Stamford remains positive.

Zoe said: “I am extremely lucky that Phoebe remains so positive despite the unfairness that life can sometimes throw at her, you will never hear her complain about having RDEB perhaps because she knows no different. I live for the day where I can see Phoebe play with her friends without getting hurt and do what other children do.”

The second charity auction and dinner to raise funds for the cause will be hosted at The William Cecil Hotel in Stamford on October. The hotel was also the venue for the first ball in September 2015 and was a huge success with more than 80 guests attending.

Tickets cost £50 and include a three-course meal. Prizes donated for the auction include a weekend break to Florence donated by Oundle Travel, Under Fine Wraps have donated a hamper, signed Leicester City Football Shirt, Maserati for the weekend courtesy of Marshall Maserati, an amethyst necklace donated by Dawson’s of Stamford, Photoshoot with Adrian Dewey, 18 holes of golf at Stapleford Park, Stay and dinner at both The William Cecil and The George of Stamford and nine course meal for two at Prevost courtesy of Lee Clarke.

To buy tickets for the dinner, call Zoe on 07718 071645 or e-mail info@phoeberesearch.org.uk.