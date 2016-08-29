Stamford couple’s 60-year celebration

A couple who met while working at Blackstones in Stamford in the 1950s celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary last week.

Marina and Reginald Grimmer were married in Barnack on August 18, 1956.

The couple set up home in the village before moving to Casterton Road, Stamford, 34 years ago.

Reginald, 84, was in hospital on the anniversary itself, but following his release a few days later they enjoyed a family barbecue.

Marina, 81, said: “We took a holiday to Majorca a few weeks ago and unfortunately Reginald got a water infection which meant he had to go into hospital out there.

“On our return he also had to spend a week at Peterborough City Hospital and a few days at Stamford Hospital, which is where we celebrated our anniversary in the John Van Geest centre.

“But he is home now and we have since enjoyed a barbecue with family and a meal out in Stamford.”

Marina first met Reginald after leaving Newage to join Blackstones where she was employed to inspect machine operators’ work.

She said: “He was always singing and whistling and one day came over and asked me if I wanted to go to the Nottingham Goose Fair.

“I wasn’t so keen on that idea but we ended up going to the cinema in Peterborough instead and have been together ever since.”

Marina and Reginald had five children, but daughter Deborah was killed by a car in Barnack at the age of seven around 40 years ago.

Marina added: “We’ve had a lot of tragedy to deal with in our lives but have got through it.

“It was awful when our daughter was killed. She was so beautiful, with lovely blonde hair and blue eyes. Things like that you never forget.”

Marina and Reginald enjoyed travelling and loved doing car boot sales and buying and selling antiques.

Marina has twice appeared on ITV’s Dickinson’s Real Deal.

For six years they ran a business together selling goods on RAF bases.

Reginald said: “We’ve been very happy together over the past 60 years.”