Stamford resident Florence Harrison marks 100 years

A party was held to celebrate the 100 birthday of Stamford resident Florence Harrison.

Florence, who still lives independently in Kesteven Road, was born on August 21, 1916 in London. S

he moved to Essex during the Blitz and to Collyweston in 1948, before moving to Stamford a few years later.

A party was held at Stamford Garden Centre, attended by around 20 family members and friends who enjoyed a roast dinner and birthday cake. Florence’s husband, George Leslie Harrison, died 11 years ago. The couple did not have any children.