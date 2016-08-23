Tools stolen from Deepings Lakes nature reserve after shipping containers forced open

Tools worth thousands of pounds have been stolen after thieves broke into two metal shipping containers at the

Deepings Lakes nature reserve.

The items – which including a Honda water pump, two boxes of hand tools, screws and fixings, two sprayers and specialist fencing tools – were taken at some point between 3pm on Monday and 7am this morning.

The tools were used by a team of dedicated volunteers who look after the 160-acre site, in Deeping St James, which is managed by Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust.

Project officer Dave Vandome today spoke of his sadness at the theft.

He said: “I left the site at 3pm on yesterday and when I returned this morning I saw the containers had been forced open and a number of tools taken.

“I believe it would have taken quite a long time to force open the locks and to remove the tools. The security was quite high – we used shrouded padlocks which are difficult to break.

“It’s possible someone may have seen or heard something suspicious and I’d urge them to contact the police.

“A wheelbarrow and three rakes had been jettisoned on the ground – it’s possible they wouldn’t fit in a vehicle used to take the tools away from the site.”

Mr Vandome said some of the tools were owned by volunteers and some had been acquired by the group over the years.

He is currently compiling a list of the stolen items and it is hoped some will be covered by insurance.

Anyone with any information about the theft should call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident number incident 56 of August 23, or contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.