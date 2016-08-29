Torrential rain make driving conditions hazardous in south Lincolnshire

Motorists were hit by hazardous driving conditions in South Holland, the Deepings and Bourne as torrential rain and lightning swept through the area.
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue reported having to “pump out a large number of homes and businesses” in areas, including Spalding and Kirton, on Saturday.
In addition, police issued a number of warnings for drivers to take extra care and use their headlights, but not fog lights.
