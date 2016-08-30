Wildcats learn about Stamford’s rich history

Children from across the area came together to learn about the history of Stamford in a one day workshop led by Wildcats.

The Horrible Histories workshop, which formed part of the summer school activities on offer saw children take to Stamford to produce a mini film about the town’s rich history. Wildcats runs a number of dance and drama classes in Stamford, as well as half-term workshops.

The group visited a number of historic sites including the old Stamford Castle, Brazenose knocker, Daniel Lambert’s grave and the old Stamford Hotel.

Alongside this the school took part in a tour of the town hall organised by Stamford Town Council’s Mark Murtagh.

Guides Max and Penny took the children on a fabulous tour of the building including the dungeons, all the time learning about the history of the site and the town.

Caz Dolby, director of Wildcats, said: “This workshop was incredibly popular and gave children a real insight into the history of our wonderful town.

“By the end of the day we had enough film to put together a short video about the day which has been shared on the internet.

“I would like to send our thanks to Mark Murtagh at the Town Hall for organising the event, and to Max and Penny for being such fun and informative guides.”

The finished video is narrated by the children themselves and can be found by visiting: http://bit.ly/StamfordVideo