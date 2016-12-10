Logan’s locks will make a wig for a poorly child

A schoolboy from Stamford has raised £1,000 for charity – and has also donated his hair to make wigs for children suffering from cancer.

Logan Bell, nine, was inspired to get fundraising after seeing a girl undergoing chemotherapy treatment while visiting Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

Logan Bell presents a cheque for �500 to Rutland Sailability

The Malcolm Sargent Primary School pupil, who lives in West Street Gardens, Stamford, spent a year growing his hair to a length of around eight inches to donate to The Little Princess Trust – and collected £1,000 in sponsorship along the way.

Logan suffers from a range of health problems himself – including hypermobility syndrome, joint pain and swelling, reactive arthritis, carpal tunnel syndrome, a curved spine and a duplex kidney.

It was during a visit to hospital last year for an MRI scan that he was inspired to help others.

Mum Marie Pears explained: “Logan needed an MRI scan but was apprehensive about going into the scanner because it is a confined space which even a lot of adults find quite unpleasant.

“When trying to calm him down beforehand, we saw a young girl who was receiving chemotherapy. I said to Logan, ‘you are lucky, because you will get to go home tonight, but she won’t’.

“From that point he decided he wanted to help other children who are seriously ill.

“The fundraising was all his idea.”

Logan had his long locks cut off last week by hairdresser Emma Desmond, of Walford and Ferris, in Stamford.

The hair will be sent off to The Little Princess Trust which provides real hair wigs free of charge to boys and girls across the UK and Ireland that have sadly lost their own hair due to cancer treatment and other illnesses.

So far he has raised £1,000 in sponsorship, which will be split between Rutland Sailability and the Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People in Loughborough.

Marie added: “Logan started sailing with Rutland Sailabilty in April this year and took to it really quickly.

“It’s likely he’ll start competing in 2017. The charity helps people with a range of disabilites to enjoy getting out in boats on Rutland Water.

“Rainbows Hospice has sent us a list of items which they need to help make life for patients and their families more relaxing when staying there.

“This includes things like pyjamas, DVDs, CDs and sensory items.

“Logan will be handing them over at some point in the next few weeks.”

To add to Logan’s impressive fundraising total, visit www.gofundme.com/logans-fund-raiser