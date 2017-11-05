Lord Lieutenant seeing double with new cadets

The Lord Lieutenant of Rutland could be forgiven for seeing double in the next 12 months after identical twins earned the right to be two of his Lord Lieutenant’s Cadets.

Each year the Queen’s representative in the county, Sir Laurence Howard, is ascribed a Lord Lieutenant’s Cadet from several organisations to accompany him at civic duties and events.

At a recent ceremony Corporal Hannah Seymour was officially sworn in as the Lord Lieutenant’s Army Cadet for Rutland, alongside her sister Sergeant Amelia Seymour who has landed the corresponding position for the RAF Air Cadets.

The 16-year-old identical twin sisters from Oakham, who are studying their A-Levels at Harington School, went through different selection processes where they had to showcase their achievements in their cadet careers.

Hannah, who aspires to be a vet in the Army, took part in a rigorous interview process to get the role having joined the Army Cadets in January 2014 because she wanted to do something different.

She said: “I think the best thing about the Army Cadets is the adventure training we can take part in, particularly the canoeing. I’ve also been to Italy skiing and I’m hoping to go to Australia next year.

“Being a Lord Lieutenant’s Cadet feels really cool and I’m really excited to represent Rutland and the ACF.

“We’re told having identical twin Lord Lieutenant’s Cadets is a first in Rutland. Sir Laurence told us he’s pleased we’ll be wearing different uniforms!”

Amelia joined the Air Cadets two months after Hannah joined the Army Cadets as she was feeling left out but wanted to do something different.

She’s certainly embraced it, as has her whole family with dad Ron becoming an Air Cadet instructor. He brings the family’s love of canoeing to the squadron by becoming a qualified teacher of the sport, while mum Lucy is on the civilian committee.

Amelia is also chairman of the Rutland Youth Council, leader of the Rutland Young Inspectors that aims to improve service to youngsters in the county, a member of Healthwatch Rutland and volunteers at a donkey sanctuary.

With the cadets she’s just completed her Silver Duke of Edinburgh Award plus leadership and advanced First Aid Course. She hopes to become a lawyer in the future.

Amelia said of being an Air Cadet: “I like the experiences you get including the likes of flying and shooting.

“How much I’ve changed and matured while being a cadet is amazing. Cadets has definitely brought out the best of both our characteristics.

“It feels really nice to be a Lord Lieutenant’s Cadet. It feels like a reward for putting so much effort into Air Cadets.”

The pair say they won’t be trying to trick Sir Laurence - although the only way you can tell the pair apart is Hannah has a small mole on her face.

But Hannah added: “We are definitely different. I keep to myself more than Amelia and I don’t think I could pretend to be her.”