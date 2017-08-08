Search

Lorry fire on the A1 near Stamford

Firecrews are fighting a lorry fire on the A1 near Stamford
Firecrews are fighting a lorry fire on the A1 near Stamford
0
Have your say

Fire crews and police officers have been called to a lorry fire on the A1 northbound near the Stamford exit.

Police received a report about the incident at 11.51am today (August 8).

No further details are presently known.

More to follow.