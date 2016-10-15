Lunch club’s generous foodbank donation

Lunch club members decided to celebrate harvest festival season by collecting non-perishable food for the underprivileged.

Three boxes of food were presented recently to Stamford Foodbank. Historically, the senior citizens would themselves receive donations from schools, but this year they decided to help others in greater need. The lunch club is run by the Evergreen Care Trust.

Volunteer Kay Down said: “I suggested we did a collection for the foodbank and everyone was extremely supportive. I am amazed at the response we have received. It was great to see.”