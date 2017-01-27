Mad Hatters Ladies Lunch proceeds will support Anna’s Hope Therapy Team’s work with young brain tumour patients

Local charity Anna’s Hope is inviting women to attend to a Mad Hatters Ladies Lunch party at the Haycock Hotel, in Wansford, on Friday, March 3, between 11.30am and 3pm.

The event takes place on National ‘Wear A Hat Day’ which was created to raise funds and awareness of brain tumours. Every penny raised at the event will go to the Anna’s Hope Therapy Team which supports children in the region with brain tumours. In the last year, the charity has helped improve the lives of 122 children.

Tickets cost £45 each and include a drinks reception and two-course lunch. There will be entertainment from 2016 Musical Comedy Award winners Four Femmes on the Thames.

Guest speaker Darren Grigas will talk about his mad endurance challenges including the Marathon des Sables ‘the toughest race in the world’.

There will also be time to shop in the pop up boutiques. For those of you who have a hat this is the event to wear it.

If you would like to go along, or want more information, e-mail Carole Hughes at admin@annashope.co.uk or call 01780 740492.