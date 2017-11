Year 6 pupils at Bourne Westfield Primary Academy made an enchanting journey to Warner Brothers Studio Tour in London last Wednesday, linked to the term’s theme of ‘Magic and Mystery’.

The trip built upon the Hogwarts Day at the start of the year, when the pupils had received a letter inviting them to the school of magic to learn a variety of magical skills. The studio tour generated huge excitement and it certainly didn’t disappoint as our picture shows!